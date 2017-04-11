When Your Gut Talks, Listen!

Dear Ruthie,

As a gay man, I find it deprecating when my female boss calls me names like “honey” and “sugar” and even “tootsie.” I’m not kidding. Fucking tootsie! I know she’s trying to be funny or lighthearted or whatever, but I hate it. Is this harassment?

What Do You Think,

Frustrated Frank

Dear Sugar Buns,

Stop your complaining, and sit your cute little keester down. Mama’s going to make it all better, baby doll. Now shut your pretty-boy lips and have a listen, hot stuff.

Do I think your boss is harassing you? It doesn’t matter. What does matter is that you’re feeling harassed or “deprecated,” to use your term. That said, you need to tell her or talk to someone from your Human Resources department ASAP. Okay, honey? (Sorry. I can’t stop myself!)

Dear Ruthie,

I recently lost my job due to downsizing. At about the same time, I met a guy and we started dating. I got a decent severance package, so right now money is not an issue; however, it seems to be an issue for my new boyfriend.

He regularly makes jabs about my unemployment when we’re out with friends. He even made a few cracks to waiters about his “need” to pay the bill because I can’t. I told him this pisses me off, and he laughs it off saying it’s a joke. I think we’re over it, then he does it again! Am I overreacting?

Feeling Lost,

Thom

Dear Tommy Boy,

What a fucker! Dump that chump because he clearly doesn’t care about the things that hurt you. You gave him a chance and he continued the behavior so move on. This should be a time to focus on you and to discover what you want and what makes you happy. Clearly, this guy isn’t it!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 15: April Showers at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Hit Mad City this weekend and party with the boys of the capitol’s Levi/leather bar. Wear your favorite fetish gear (keep it street legal, guys) and come ready for a bit of man-to-man fun. The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs to bar close.

April 15: Absolute Femme at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): It’s a Midwest celebration of drag at this Walker’s Point hot spot with a night of performers from Tulsa, Chicago and Milwaukee. Dance the night away with stud muffin DJ Chomper, toss back a few Absolute cocktails and enjoy drink specials at the 10 p.m. party. Find your femme fantasy at the no-cover event.

April 16: Easter Brunch at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Make it an Easter to remember! Give your spring celebration an artsy-fartsy twist with this delicious change-of-pace buffet. Savor dozens of Easter edibles divided among numerous stations between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets run $15 to $65, and can be found at mam.org.

April 16: Easter Bingo at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Join Sr. Madison Brooks for a stern yet sassy bingo showdown that promises to brighten up your Easter Sunday. Enjoy several rounds of free bingo fun from 4-8 p.m., and you might win booze, T-shirts, booze and other great prizes, including booze!

April 18: Testing Tuesday at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): Happy “National Transgender HIV Testing Day!” Yes…it’s a thing. Shut up. Free HIV tests and STD screenings, as well as information on PREP and support groups are available from 9-11 p.m. Call 414-897-5645 with questions or concerns.

April 19: Gender Identity & Expression Listening Session at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Come learn about transgender and non-binary concerns and goals. The City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission hosts the 5:30-7 p.m. event and is anxious for you to join the conversation or simply sit back and learn more about issues facing others in our community.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Dear Ruthie) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).