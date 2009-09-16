Fashion’s Night Out Hot on the Milwaukee Scene

×

On Sept. 10, Milwaukeeboutiques and salons geared towards fashion and beauty took part in celebratingNew York’s Fashion Week with our own twist.

Fashion and Beauty participants included:

• Bayview: Chartruese

• Brady Street: Aala Reed,Boutique Vieux et Nouveau, Detour, Halo Salon, Miss Groove, Salon Nova, SweetKicks and Uncommon Items.

• Downtown: Fred, Laacke& Joys, Luci, Luscious, Miss Ruby, MP/ Two and Rohr Jewelers.

• Northshore: B’tween Friends, Fred, Gigi of Mequon, Goldi, Harleys,Lise & Katos, Luci, Olive Organic. Patricia Shoppe, SHOP. Valentina.

• Third Ward: A Woman’s Touch, Blush Beauty, Flaire, FreckleFace, Lela, Neroli, Re:tique, Shoo and Stephanie Horne,

• West Side: Fair Trade 4 All, Gracie’s on Harwood, Juxt and Urban Laundry.

People from around the city came out to enjoy previews of fall andwinter fashion, mini makeovers, apothecary samples, free body glitter, fashiongiveaways, facials, displays of theatrical costumes, latest hair trends,personal shopping services and proceeds donated to charities.

City highlights included Brady Street with live models in the front of theirshops, a Street Beat Fashion Show and a Paparazzi Piazza where models andshoppers got their photos taken red carpet style.

Freckle Face had hand facials by Aveda, a photo contest forcustomers to be chosen for a fall campaign took place at SHOP, fashionillustrations by Mount Mary College fashion students were at Broadway Paper,Miss Ruby hosted a create your own dress and trunk shows were at Fratello’s and Juju gifts.

All places seem to at least offer snacks, refreshments and sales.Fashion trends seen around the city included the maxi dress and jumpsuit. Boutique Vieux et Nouveau featured five looks in maxi lengths in new andvintage at the Paparazzi Piazza while Aala Reed and Detour showed cool denimtrends.

Heidi Calawayis owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau.www.boutiquemilwauikee.com