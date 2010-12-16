Free Holiday Santa Photos

Every Saturday, Nov. 27 Thru Christmas (Dec. 25) from 4pm until midnight, you can get your picture taken with Santa at the Milwaukee Harley Davidson (11310 Silver Spring Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53225). What "Scrooge" came up with the idea of paying for pics with Santa?! At Milwaukee Harley Davidson, you can come in and get a free, professional pic with Santa! You’ll also see the world’s only autehntic Harley-Davidson sleigh pulled by 8 H-D reindeer.