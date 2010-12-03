Real vs. Artificial Christmas Trees? Which is Better?

The answer might be obvious when comparing convenience, affordability and maintenance. It’s when you get into the environmental impacts where things aren’t very clear-cut. Here is a brief comparison:

Real Trees

Since most real Christmas trees are now raised on established farms, deforestation isn't an issue.

Tree farms plant one to four trees for every tree that is cut down.

Real trees help the environment by producing oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide and once in your home they remove dust and allergens from the air.

Local farms that provide pre-cut or “choose and cut” trees reduce cross-country transportation whereas trees from a retailer or tree lot travel a further distance to reach point of purchase and the consumer’s home.

Tree farms require energy for maintenance equipment.

Most tree farms use pesticides making it difficult for consumers in many regions to find a tree that is organic, and local. The excessive use of pesticides has a negative impact on the ecosystem.

Although biodegradable, discarded trees take up a lot of room in landfills.

Real trees can be recycled into mulch or compost.

Artificial Trees

Most artificial Christmas trees are made in Asian countries and therefore transported far further than live ones.

Artificial trees are typically made from oil-derived polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Although the use of lead as a PVC stabilizer is now banned, millions of older trees containing lead are still in people’s homes.

Because they are made of non-biodegradable plastics and metals, discarded artificial trees last for centuries in landfills.

Due to the establishment of tree farms, the argument that buying an artificial tree saves a live tree is false (especially if it comes in a cardboard box).

In conclusion, from the perspective of climate change, resource depletion and toxicity, real trees are better as long as they are from a local, organic farm and recycled at the end of their use. If you don’t have a tree farm nearby and must go to a retailer or tree lot, ask where their trees came from. In the Milwaukee area, Stein Garden Center’s trees come from a farm in northern Wisconsin, whereas Home Depot, Menards and Lowe’s get theirs from Michigan.

If you live where you can’t have a real tree, or if you are simply a faux fir kinda girl (or guy), you can minimize the impact by extending its life-cycle. So choose wisely and store it carefully so that the tree lasts for 20 years or more (assuming it doesn’t contain lead!). Find one made in the U.S., which decreases the chances for lead contamination, preserves domestic manufacturing jobs and reduces energy-intensive shipping. If you must get rid of your artificial tree, keep it out of the landfillgive it to a local shelter, church or charity.

A third, very environmentally friendly option is to buy an organic, potted tree. Decorate it for the indoors and after Christmas transplant it outdoors. You'll be helping the fight against global warming while also providing wildlife habitat. If you live in an apartment, or don't have room in your yard for an evergreen, donate it to someone in your community.

PHOTO CREDIT: Mfisherkirshner