Valentine's Day the Natural Way

Candles: Natural fragrances are so much more seductive than overpowering artificial ones. Your typical drugstore candles are made of petroleum-based waxes and artificial fragrances, which can become indoor air pollutants and trigger allergies. Look for natural soy and beeswax candles whose aromatherapy comes from natural, plant-based essential oils. Most natural food stores and co-ops carry a great selection of them.

Body Creams and Massage Oils: Many skin care products contain synthetic chemicals such as sodium lauryl and laureth sulfates, parabens and artificial fragrances which have been linked to many health problems including weight gain and hormone imbalancetwo things you probably don't want to mess with on Valentine's Day. You can find several natural lines to choose from at Future Green, Olive Fine Organic Living, natural food stores, and The Tool Shed (they can help you out with a lot more than just cream!).

Dark Chocolate: To get the maximum antioxidant boost and that euphoric feeling, look for a cacao content of at least 70%. Also aim for Fair Trade certification which ensures that workers are paid fair wages, are free from abusive labor practices, and environmentally sustainable production methods are used. To take it a step further you can even go local. Omanhene chocolate is a Milwaukee-owned company that can be found at stores such as Sendiks, Outpost Natural Foods and Beans & Barley.

Wine: Organic wines used to get a bad rap but they've come a long way and there are now many on the market. So why not help your health and the environment by giving organic a try. Frog's Leap, Bonterra, Ponzi and Frey are all options for under $25.

Flowers: This is something that not many people know about. Imported roses can contain up to 50 times the amount of pesticides than are legally allowed on the food we eat. Imagine the danger this poses to its growers and the environment. There are now organizations such as VeriFlora whose certification guarantees fair labor, water conservation, recycling, minimal energy use and packaging, community development and organic production. Check first with your local florist or natural food store. If that doesn't work then look to the Internet. 1-800-Flowers now carries a line of Fair Trade bouquets and Organic Bouquet offers a dozen roses for $50. If you're really crunched for time and need a one-stop-shop go to Diamond Organics. They have an all organic "Wine and Bouquet Sampler" with free overnight shipping that includes organic fresh flowers along with a bottle of organic Frey wine, sourdough baguette, cheese, and seasonal fruit for $119.00.



Lingerie: Organic cotton, bamboo and silk fabrics protect your skin from harsh chemicals, dyes and pesticides. Better yet, they are luxuriously soft and sexy. Here are some designers with sustainable yet sensual collections; Organic Lingerie: G=9.8 line, Urban Fox, The Green Loop, and Stella McCartney (Paul's daughter).

Bedding: Don't stop at the lingerie. You'll also need luscious sheets to crawl into. Anna Sova's luxury line of linens is a splurge. But you can also find organic linens at specialty boutiques and department stores. Don't be fooled by rayon/bamboo blends.

The secret to a successful Valentine's Day is to engage all the sensesand the best way to achieve that is organically. (Yeah, I know what you were thinking. This can lead to that ;)Think about it. Natural scents are sensual. Artificial onesnot so much. (And the ensuing sneezing attacks aren't either.) The feel of silk against your skin is sexy. Polyester is not. Dark chocolate is an aphrodisiac yet nibbling on a milk chocolate bar with artificial ingredients is far from it. Get the point? As with most things it's about quality not quantity, and the purer the better.Here are just a few things to consider when planning your romantic, and organic, Valentine's date.

We've covered sight, smell, touch, and taste. I'll leave sound to your personal preferences. Good luck and have fun.



Photo Credit: JR04







