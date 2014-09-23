Affairs, Anniversaries and Apocalypses—We’ve Got It All

Maybe it’s a compulsive condition, but I’m obsessed with the letter “A” this week. Mind you, I’m not talking about my infatuation with Art Kumbalek. (You left your hat on my bedpost last night, Tiger.) Brew Town is swimming with artsy events, anniversary celebrations, awareness gatherings and even an apocalypse of zombies. Before getting to all of that, however, let’s read a letter from a reader on the brink of an erroneous affair.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve had a crush on my boss for seven months. I was dealing with it, but he started hitting on me last week. At first I thought this was hot, but now I’m scarred. Our company is good with Gay stuff, but I’m afraid that if we start dating (or screwing), it could screw up my job! I need this job, but I want my boss, too! What should I do?

—Horny Boi

Dear Horn Dog,

Ever hear the phrase, “Don’t dip your pen in the company ink?” No? It means don’t screw your co-workers…or, you need to update your office supplies. I don’t know. Regardless, keep your hands to yourself.

Doing the horizontal hokey pokey with a work friend is one thing, but hitting the sheets with your supervisor is another. You’re asking for trouble if you smack sausages with the boss man. If you can’t keep your hands off each other, find new employment and then take your relationship to a new level.

September 24: The Love Party at Taylors (795 N. Jefferson St.): What happens at the love party stays at the love party! Check out the 19th installment of this annual nod to amore at one of Downtown’s favorite cocktail hot spots. The lovin’ starts at 4 p.m. with enough aphrodisiacs to knock Cupid on his keester.

September 25 to October 9: The Milwaukee Film Festival: Featuring 275 films throughout the greater Milwaukee area, this cinematic celebration is not to be missed. This year’s special categories include Mexican films, cult favorites, works by African American filmmakers and films for foodies. Grab your popcorn and visit mkefilm.org for everything you need to take in this exciting event. (Don’t miss An Evening at Angelo’s on Monday, Sept. 29 at The Oriental Theatre!)

September 26: Bay View Gallery Night: Billed as a celebration of local art, music, business and community, this art crawl features the work of more than 200 artists at 45 locations. Events include exhibits, bands, vendors and beverages, with most locations participating at 5 p.m. and continuing into the night. See bvgn.org for a listing of venues.

September 26 to 28: Anniversary Weekend at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): One of the city’s favorite leather bars gets down and dirty with a few days of fun for its 14th anniversary. Friday night at 8 p.m. enjoy a meet-and-greet with contestants of the Mr. Harbor Room competition; then check out the actual contest Saturday at 11 p.m. The wild weekend wraps up with a cookout on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

September 27: Kitty Carnival at Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter (4300 S. Howell Ave.): Whether you’re a confirmed cat lady or a funny feline fellow, don’t miss the anniversary of one of Milwaukee’s most popular cat rescues. Featuring games for all ages, a bake sale, raffles and more, the fundraiser runs noon to 5 p.m.

September 27: Zombie Apocalypse Charity Pub Crawl at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Zombies are invading the bars along KK, and they’re day drinking for charity…and brains…and free T-shirts and raffles and more! Registration opens at Hamburger Mary’s at 3 p.m. with a $30 charge benefitting AIDS Walk Wisconsin and Ruthie’s Kennel Club. The walking pub crawl concludes with the Monster’s Ball at The Backyard bar. Call 414-988-9324 for information.

September 27: Gay Men’s HIV Awareness Day at MidTowne Spa (315 S. Water St.): Sponsored by the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, this night offers free admission, HIV screening for men, safe sex kits and prevention information from 4 to 10 p.m.

September 28: “Divas MKE” at Club Anything (807 S. Fifth St.): Check out this brand-new monthly drag review from a club that’s gaining in popularity with Milwaukee’s LGBT community. Two shows (8 and 9 p.m.) offer a chance to see some of the city’s favorite drag gals. Expect a $5 cover but enough sequins and eyelashes to make Richard Simmons look like a green beret.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, and don’t miss her wild and whacky cooking show at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com!