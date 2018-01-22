Milwaukee Fringe Festival is Open for Submissions

The third annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival, which will take place Aug. 25-26 at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts, is accepting submissions from artists interested in participating until March 5.

“In the first two years of the festival, we've been thrilled with the quality of work that we've been able to feature, and we can't wait to see the submissions that come through in year three,” said Eric Engelbart, cofounder of the festival. “We started the event because we feel passionately about Milwaukee's tremendous arts scene, and are excited to showcase the incredible work being produced in our city."

The submission form is live on the festival’s website, and there is an early bird submission fee of $20 through Feb. 1.

Dancers, actors and musicians are encouraged to submit performance proposals following a list of criteria, along with examples of past work. Visual artists are asked to submit proposals for projects or to display artwork, with photographic or video examples of past work.

Members of arts organizations of each separate discipline will judge submissions, and accepted artists will be assigned to performance slots at one the festival’s three venues.

You can find more information here.