Shaia Fahrid Explores Cultures Through Dance

×

The Astor Street Dance Studio (1228 N. Astor St.) is a beautifulVictorian parlor with an old fireplace, a polished hardwood floor and a wall ofmirrors. Dance instructoropened the studio in March for students who wish to explore the dances of othercultures. While she also teaches Latin dances, her great passion is Egyptianbelly dancing. Fahridborn in Milwaukee, raisedon polka music and rock ’n’ roll, a longtime student of ballet and jazz and ateacher of Latin dance for MPSis now the most active event organizer andpromoter of Middle Eastern dance in Wisconsin.

I’mprobably wrong to think of belly dancing as an erotic dance form, right?





It can be a sexy dance, not unlike salsa, but it’s aWestern misconception that it’s primarily erotic. It’s visceral; you dance fromthe inside out, as though the music is coming from within you. It doescomplement the female form, but men do the same movements. It’s individuallyinterpretative and creative. It’s done at home, at family gatherings. There isno correct age or size or body type or gender. I know dancers in their 80s whostill perform professionally. There is a different standard. Ripples of skinare a sign of beauty.





What attractedyou to it?





When I heard the music I thought, “Here’s my soul.”It’s mesmerizing, as complex as the culture, and constantly evolving. The youngdon’t reject it as the music of their parents; they make it their own withnewer instruments. The modern and the ancient coexist in it. When I listen togreat Egyptian composers, I think of Gershwin: the soulful melodies, the stuffthat rips at your heart, all in minor keys. Om Kalthoum, revered as “The Voiceof Egypt” and one of the greatest singers of all time, was the musician whofirst drew me. Her songs might last two hours. The word tarab meansachieving a state of ecstasy through music. Middle Eastern music is about tarab.You can’t come to a state of ecstasy in three minutes.





Do youoffer more than classes?





I host a monthly haflaa belly dance party.Troupes and soloists come from as far as Chicagoand Minneapolisto dance just for the joy of it. It’s BYOP (bring your own pillow), you don’thave to know anything about the danceyou can just sit and watchand there’sfood. I also lead a women’s troupe, “Serpentine Dream,” and a men’s troupe,“Extreme Taqisim,” who perform at the haflas and other events. Peoplecan find out everything at milwaukeebellydance.comor just stop in.