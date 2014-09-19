PBR Goes Russian

× Expand PBR mural in Bay View

Pabst Brewing Company, makers of ubiquitous PBR, Colt 45, Schlitz and Old Milwaukee, is being acquired by Russian firm Oasis Beverages in partnership with TSG Consumer Partners, an American private-equity firm. Pabst Brewing Company was founded in 1844 in Milwaukee, and even though its headquarters are now in Los Angeles, the company's beers are still considered Milwaukee touchstones. Now, they will be partnered with Russia's largest independent beer and soft drink company.

Eugene Kashper, chairman of Oasis Beverages, will become Pabst's CEO. “Pabst Blue Ribbon is the quintessential American brand – it represents individualism, egalitarianism, and freedom of expression – all the things that make this country great,” he says. “The opportunity to work with the company's treasure trove of iconic brands, some of which I started my career selling, is a dream come true.”

Oasis Beverages was founded in 2008 by Kashper and operates in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus.