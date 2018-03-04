Somebody "Fixed" the Bay View Art Stop

If you've driven past the Bay View Art Stop in recent months, you've probably noticed that the neighborhood's rustiest attraction has been short a letter. Vandals snatched the letter "E" from the Art Stop this winter, and in keeping with its long history of almost passive-aggressively neglecting the unpopular installation, the neighborhood hasn't shown any more urgency in replacing the letter than it has in covering those exposed utility boxes in the back.

So it seems some concerned citizen has taken matters into their own hands. This weekend somebody affixed a very makeshift "E" to the Art Stop. It's quite possibly the most tender care the installation has received since somebody finally removed the graffiti that the Art Saves Lives guy stenciled all over it last year.

The new letter is made of foil, but it's pretty well attached, so it's not hard to imagine it could actually remain up there longer than the real letter did. Ideal? No. But sadly this is the best the Art Stop has looked in months.