Although Anberlin may not be a “Christian band,” its members acknowledge that they are a band of Christians. However subtle or obvious that distinction, one thing is clear: These Floridians manage to wrap their beliefs in savvy lyrics set to intoxicating alt-rock anthems—and if their uplifting messages actually contribute to making today's kids happier, better-adjusted and more socially conscious, more power to 'em. Even back when Anberlin was signed to indie-Christian label Tooth & Nail Records, the band did not sound like its whiny secular peers. Here was a group of young men who, refreshingly, weren't miserable and pissed off at the world or fixated on sex, drugs, alcohol or violence. Rather, smart lyrics, crisp hooks and an unrelenting sense of purpose permeated Anberlin's first three albums.