Director Jean-Pierre Melville and screenwriter Joseph Kessel reflected on their time fighting in the French Resistance, inevitably opening up old emotional wounds, for their stark 1969 film Army of Shadows. It’s a sometimes thrilling account of war that examines the hard moral decisions (and subsequent psychological toll) that faced resistance fighters, who were forced to flirt with murder and evil in their efforts to liberate France. A newly restored print of the film never before seen in America makes its Milwaukee premiere tonight as part of the UWM Union Theatre’s Festival of Films in French.