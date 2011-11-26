Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and more paintings of birds than you can count. Each of the fair's 100 vendors, a mix of Milwaukee and national artists, has been hand-selected. Every product is independently made and the prices skew low, making this event a destination for both DIY craft enthusiasts and holiday shoppers on the lookout for unique gifts. Tickets are only $4, and the first 300 people receive a free tote bag designed by The Little Friends of Printmaking.