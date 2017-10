Particularly over the last decade, Bay View has emerged as one of Milwaukee's most densely packed arts districts, rich with independent galleries and businesses that host local art. Over two dozen of them will open their doors tonight for the inaugural Bay View Gallery Night, sponsored by Made in Milwaukee, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 91.7 WMSE and the Shepherd Express . For a complete list of exhibits and events (including quite a few choice concerts), visit the Bay View Gallery Night website.