The Black Lips do some weird things on stage. Urinating, vomiting and inter-band-mate smooching is all fair game, and most recently these Atlanta natives had to jet from their tour in India after a raucous show gave way to some indecent exposure. When they’re not mugging for the camera with their genitals, though, these self-described “flower-punkers” record genuinely infectious rock music. On their latest album, 200 Million Thousand, they spike their garage-rock with a healthy dose of psychedelia. Also playing: Gentleman Jesse and His Men, The Goodnight Loving and The Get Drunk DJs.