The parade of reunited local bands that Milwaukee has enjoyed all year continues tonight with a performance from The Blow Pops, the early-’90s group that remains revered by a small cult of power-pop enthusiasts. The group’s two albums, 1993’s Charmed, I’m Sure and 1994’s American Beauties , re-imagine a more psychedelic version of The Beatles. Long out of print, they’ve become collector’s items, commanding well over $50 a copy online, where power-pop fans continue to spread word of the group.