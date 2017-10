Perhaps no other band stretched Blink-182's pop-punk to zanier extremes than Bowling for Soup, the Texas outfit that spun whimsically nasally vocals and wacky pop culture references into chart glory on a run of novelty singles last decade, including “Girl All the Bad Guys Want,” “Almost” and “1985.” The band is touring behind its latest album, Fishin' for Woos , another collection of jokey pop-punk that only a direct-to-DVD National Lampoon's Van Wilder sequel could love.