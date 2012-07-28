Featuring an eclectic array of art, food and music, each year the Brady Street Festival packs its 12 hours tight with entertainment. In addition to its cheeky Boyz Will Be Girlz drag show, this year's festival will showcase the Division BMX Stunt Team, Casablanca Rumble II Pro Wrestling, and works by jewelry and pottery makers. Attendees can also jump in the CFSC Bounce House or sample local cheese from Glorioso's. Local music headliners will include Southern-rock group Mississippi Cactus, the soulful blues-funk quartet Herman Astro and indie-rockers Maritime.