This summer's biggest blockbuster comedy, Paul Feig's Bridesmaids spurred a spirited conversation about gender-expectations in comedy. For all the discussion of its scatological humor, though, the film's success had less to do with the novelty of women proving themselves as crass as their male counterparts than with the movie simply being funnier and better written than any of this summer's major comedies (an endearing starring turn from Kristen Wiig as a beleaguered maid of honor certainly helped, too). The movie is set in Milwaukee, so expect some applause for local establishing shots when it screens for free tonight at dusk as part of Discovery World's “Fish Fry & A Flick” series.