The comedy elite holds an inherent grudge against any comedian who achieves breakthrough success a little too quickly and cleanly, but it reserves particular disdain for Carlos Mencia. The base racial humor of his former Comedy Central sketch show, “Mind of Mencia,” would have been enough to earn the ire of his fellow comedians, but Mencia's true crime is alleged plagiarism. He's been accused of lifting jokes from some of comedy's greats (Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor) and even some of comedy's not-so-greats (Bobby Lee, Jeff Foxworthy). George Lopez appears to be a particular mark: The TBS talk-show host has claimed that Mencia stole more than 10 minutes of his material.