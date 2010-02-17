Cracker w/ Brandi Shearer

With its moody alt-rock riff and “leave me alone and let me do drugs” angst, Cracker’s biggest hit, “Low,” screams the 1990s as loudly as a grande mocha latte dipped in flannel, but the rest of the band’s catalog doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camper Van Beethoven, Cracker continues to record spry rock albums spiked with rootsy digressions and tangential fits of punk-rock sillinessmusic that sounded great before the ’90s alt-rock boom and music that still sounds great today, even if there’s no longer an obvious place for it on the radio. Tonight Lowery and Cracker guitarist Johnny Hickman make a case for their songbook with an acoustic show.