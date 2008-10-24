Much like its musical counterpart Guys On Ice, Jeff Daniels' Escanaba in da Moonlight appeals to audiences that wouldn't normally go to the theater. This 1995 comedy about deer hunting in upper Michigan continues its run at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove tonight with a performance at 8 p.m. Escanaba follows the plight of Reuben Soady, an unfortunate hunter who has never managed to bag a buck. The 43-year-old Soady, played by Milwaukee's Jim Bloomingdale, is joined by his father and two brothers on opening day of deer-hunting season in a light comedy marked by Daniels' characteristic wit.