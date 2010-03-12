An Evening with Kevin Smith

Outspoken filmmaker Kevin Smith inspires such devotion from his fans that he’s made something of a second career out of talking about being Kevin Smith. The Clerks director’s frequent college Q&A appearances, where he geeks about his work as well as all things sci-fi, pop-culture and comic books, have been documented in three DVD collections, and fan interest suggests that more are on the way. Smith is open to talking about anythingand often at great length, as these events have been known to run for hoursso questions about Southwest Airlines, which allegedly removed Smith from an airplane because he was too obese, and Cop Out , Smith’s atrociously reviewed new buddy-cop comedy, are probably fair game.