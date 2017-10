Although shot before Hurricane Katrina, this documentary about the restoration of the black New Orleans neighborhood Faubourg Tremé suggests that the city can become a vibrant metropolis once again. The documentary, which has aired on PBS, is told through New Orleans Times-Picayune writer Lolis Eric Elie and shows how dilapidated houses in the historic neighborhood, known for its deep traditions in jazz music and the civil-rights movement, were renovated and brought back to life.