George Thorogood and the Destroyers remain best known for their 1982 mega-hit "Bad to the Bone," a happy slab of blues-rock that remains the go-to choice for movie trailers of pretty much any comedy involving dogs and/or motorcycles, but his catalog extends well beyond that one hit. Last year the band released its 15th studio album, <i>2120 South Michigan Ave.</i>, which pays homage to Thorogood's blues roots with covers of classic tracks by Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley and others.