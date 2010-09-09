Ghostland Observatory w/ Diamonds

The Austin-based electro-rock duo Ghostland Observatory enjoyed a watershed 2007. After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon released the live DVD Live from Austin, TX . Months later, Austin American-Statesman named them the band of the year. National critics have been less kind. The duo’s 2008 album, Robotique Majestique , was a critical flop, though fortunately for the band it was also essentially critic-proof, as are most albums of its sort. This month the band returned with another serving of goofball dance-rock, Codename: Rondo .