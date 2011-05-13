Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Green Sneakers , an “opera for baritone, empty chair, string quartet and piano” by Ricky Ian Gordon for a limited run May 13, 14, 20 and 21 in the company's performance space at the Village Church, 130 E. Juneau Ave. Gordon's songs have been championed by many of today's best-loved Broadway and opera stars. This 2008 song cycle is an intimate recounting of the composer coming to grips with the death of his partner from AIDS. Larry Birkett sings with a live ensemble.