­Like any Food Network star worth his sea salt, Guy Fieri attracts fans and detractors in equal measure, but the truth is underneath his loud, rock 'n' exterior he's actually one of the channel's more likable, easygoing personalities. Behind the sunglasses and gimmicky squirt bottles is a genuine foodie who resists the elitism that label often suggests, preferring to celebrate down-home American cooking. He's even given Milwaukee some love, showcasing the Comet Café for his program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Tonight he returns to the city for his Guy Fieri Road Show, a kind of extreme concert-style cooking demonstration that features a DJ, ample stunts and a gigantic, 6-foot-tall margarita machine.