Borrowing shimmering, feel-good rhythms from The Psychedelic Furs, Echo and the Bunnymen and pretty much any band that represents the prettier side of the Britpop spectrum, Heathrow are unrepentant anglophilesthere’s a reason they’re named for the iconic London airport instead of, say, General Mitchell International (though that would make a great name for a ska band). Last year saw the release of Heathrow’s second album, World Opinion Is With Us, another collection of melancholic guitar-pop perfect for a Sunday drive.