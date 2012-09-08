Hugh Bob and the Hustle w/ The Championship

For years The Wildbirds drew crowds around the state with their glammy roots-rock, but that band is on an indefinite hiatus now while its players focus on a new project. Led by Wildbirds bassist Hugh Masterson, Hugh Bob and the Hustles sets its sights on country music, playing proudly honky-tonking songs about bar-side revelations, pickup-truck travels and the American dream on its new self-titled album. The group celebrates that record with a release show tonight at the Cactus Club with another Milwaukee band cut from rootsy cloth, The Championship. They'll also play a release show tomorrow night at Hotel Foster.