The normally lovable Joan Fontaine stepped out of her comfort zone for the 1947 film noir Ivy to play a despicable villainess. In the title role, Fontaine manipulates men for power and wealth, but when one potential suitor rejects her advances, she plans to have him poisoned and pin the blame on her unsuspecting, pushover husband. The film screens tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles Allis Art Museum.