Jackraasch w/ Joie De Vivre, Fable and the World Flat and Venna

Perhaps no Milwaukee band better conjures the sloppy indie-rock sounds of the Pacific Northwest than Jackraasch, a two-piece duo with wide-eyed songs a la Built to Spill, the livewire spirit of early Modest Mouse, and the stripped-down, guitar/drum dynamic of 764-Hero. This fall the group released a new EP, The Pink Room . Also on tonight’s bill is Fable and The World Flat, a Milwaukee group that melds the jazzy, mellow tones of post-rock with the seemingly incongruous grooves and beats of dance music. This year the group released its first full-length, Ladies and Gentlemen…