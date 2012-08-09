Jazz in the Park w/ Natty Nation

For more than 15 years, Madison roots rockers Natty Nation have been one of the state's most popular reggae acts, packing stages at summer festivals around the Midwest and sharing bills with some of the very acts that have influenced them, including Burning Spear and Lee "Scratch" Perry. Natty Nation aren't complete traditionalists—some of their songs can take on a psychedelic edge—but they always keep the mood light, and after nearly two decades they're as committed as ever to celebrating the spirit of classic reggae, emphasizing messages of positivity and inclusiveness above all else. [This performance has been canceled because of the weather.]