After wrapping up his eponymous TV show, Jerry Seinfeld so gracefully retreated from the spotlight, emerging only for stand-up tours and understated TV spots here and there, that it seemed almost crass when a grating PR blitz for his animated Bee Movie plastered his face all over America two years ago. Thankfully, his new stand-up routines show that Seinfeld is still the low-key comedian who was so beloved in the ’90s, not the Oprah-mugging mogul who mortgaged his own name to defend his wife’s cookbook. A running joke on “Seinfeld” painted Seinfeld as a standup hack, but recent tours have affirmed him as one of stand-up’s all-time greats.