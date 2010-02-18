Juniper Tar w/ The Vulgarians

Juniper Tar’s new Howl Street EP , the Milwaukee folk-rock band’s follow-up to their 2008 debut To The Trees , is named for the studio that birthed it, Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings in Bay View. The group will be returning to that studio this spring to work on sessions for an upcoming full length, but the EP stands alone, collecting a quartet of meditative songs about relationships and new beginnings. It’s the group’s richest release yet, imbued with earthy three-part harmonies and intricate triple-guitar interplay. The group’s 9 p.m. release show for the EP tonight will conclude with a performance from a new project called The Vulgarians.