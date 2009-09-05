When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward Competition award-winner in "Katie Musolff: Artist and Model." This solo exhibit, through Nov. 8, includes more than 30 oil paintings along with several chalk on paper studies. Picturing family, friends and people who have been marginalized in our society, Musolff seeks to portray each person's unique dignity and humanity. To provide additional insight, Musolff writes "interesting side notes," which illustrate the collaborative process that transpires between artist and model.