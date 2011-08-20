After wowing blues fans, who are always on the hunt for young talent, in the '90s, guitar virtuoso Kenny Wayne Shepherd struggled to find his voice, turning briefly to nondescript blues-rock before reinventing himself as a true bluesman, a defender of a dying art. For his 2007 album, 10 Days Out: Blues From the Backroads , Shepherd hunted down and recorded with aging, unheralded blues greats. Shepherd's latest album, the Jerry Harrison-produced How I Go , returns the guitarist to greasy blues-rock territory.