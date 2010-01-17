Kevn Kinney and Sammy Llanas

Two distinguished folk-rock songwriters with Milwaukee ties share the stage and trade tunes with each other tonight at an evening billed as the Sunday Night Song Swap. Milwaukee expatriate Kevn Kinney is best known for his work with the Atlanta rock band Drivin’ n’ Cryin’, but he finds the time for a solo record every so often, collaborating with friends like R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and The Allman Brothers’ Warren Haynes. Sammy Llanas is half of the songwriting team behind Waukesha’s celebrated BoDeans. In 1998, Llanas recorded the lone album with his solo project Absinthe, a collection of darker songs titled A Good Day to Die .