Kottonmouth Kings w/ La Coka Nostra

Oh, the indignity. Though the bank foreclosed on the Celtic-themed rap group House of Pain in 1996, when rapper Everlast gambled on an unlikely (and for a time quite successful) solo career, the entire trio has since reunited. Yet instead of touring as House of Pain and cashing in on the longevity of their 1992 hit “Jump Around,” Everlast, Danny Boy and DJ Lethal now tour together with La Coka Nostra, a coke-rap crew that unites them with three extra rappers. The beats hark back to the head-nodding glory days of early ’90s rap, but the crotch-grabbing swagger screams rap-rock. This latest tour aims squarely for the rap-rock contingent, pairing La Coka Nostra with the Kottonmouth Kings, a putrid, Insane Clown Posse-like Orange Country group whose drug of choice is pot, not coke.