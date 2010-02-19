Dale Gutzman’s Off The Wall Theatre specializes in dark, edgy productions, but for their latest undertaking, they’re handling one of the most familiar plays ever written: Shakespeare’s Macbeth . The production stars Jeremy Welter, Tamara Martinsek, Marilyn White and Lisa Golda and promises a post-apocalyptic production design that plays off the inherently small theater. To add to the intensity and intimacy of the experience, Gutzman has limited audiences to no more than 20 seats per show. The production runs through March 7.