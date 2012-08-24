What began as a Walker's Point street festival in 1973 eventually expanded into Mexican Fiesta, a three-day celebration of Mexican culture at the Summerfest grounds. The Fiesta features regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music, history and heritage, a full lineup of Mexican music in all of its forms, and dance performances. This year's event also features an array of contests, including a dance showdown, a car and motorcycle show, a traditional costume contest and a jalapeno-eating contest. (Through Sunday, Aug. 26.)