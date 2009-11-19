Milwaukee Holiday Light Festival Kick-Off

Downtown Milwaukee inaugurates its 2009 holiday lights display this evening with a 6 p.m. ceremony in Pere Marquette Park. The program will include performances from the R&B group Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns, the dance companies Castle of the Arts and Danceworks, and culminates in the 6:30 p.m. lighting of the park and a seasonally themed fireworks display. Santa will be there too, of course. Arrive early for free hot cocoa, coffee and cookies at 5:30 p.m., while local boutiques and retailers display some of their seasonal goods.