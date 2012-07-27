With hundreds of cyclists taking to the streets for this weekend's Riverwest 24 race, Art Bar's MishMash Music Fest is offering them a place to congregate between their laps. The bar's second annual two-day MishMash Music Fest begins with a Friday street party featuring a bevy of food trucks and music from The Fatty Acids, Animals in Human Attire and Uncle Larry. The music continues Saturday night with a lineup that includes Riverwest favorites Slow Walker and Crappy Dracula. There will be a pinball tournament each night.