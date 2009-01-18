MLK 40th Anneversary

This April marks the 40th anniversary of Dr. King’s death, but tomorrow marks a celebration of his awe-inspiring life. He helped a nation overcome racial hatred through communication and peace. His philosophy has influenced many activists and politicians, but few will ever bring people together like he did. In advance of tomorrow’s holiday, the Marcus Center is hosting its 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, a day of speakers and cultural arts beginning at 12:30 p.m. and culminating in a 2 p.m. ceremony in which youth weigh in on King’s legacy.