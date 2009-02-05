MSO CC3: All American

The Fourth of July comes a little early this year with a program from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra that pays tribute to a certain massive country that’s slowly but surely regaining its standing with the rest of the worldthe United States, of course. Kristjan Jarvi conducts a bill that includes Gershhwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Ellington’s “Harlem.” The night begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception for ticket holders that features live jazz and beer samples from the Stevens Point Brewery.