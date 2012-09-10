In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collectionfeaturing more than 900 paintings and sculpturesto the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece for MSOE's Grohmann Museum, which opened to the public in October 2007. This fall, a series of events and exhibitions will mark the museum's fifth anniversary, including the exhibition “MSOE at Work: Selections from the Campus Archives” presents images and photographs of the school and its students. This exhibit sheds light on the history and evolution of MSOE.