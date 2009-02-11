One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist painter Marc Chagall long had a fondness for lithographs because of their brilliant color and controlled lines. The David Barnett Gallery’s latest exhibition, Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall, which runs through April 11, honors Chagall’s medium of choice, compiling over 50 color lithographs that capture the painter’s wide range. Among the subjects represented here are animals, cityscapes, religious imagery and self-portraits.