PantherFest w/ B.o.B. and J. Cole

The grand finale to UWM's welcome-week activities, PantherFest seems to draw a bigger lineup each year. This year organizers have reeled in two national acts to headline the event: pop-rap goofball B.o.B. and mixtape phenomenon turned Jay-Z protégé J. Cole. To get in, though, you'll need some ties to UWM or the UW System: Each UWM student gets a free ticket for the event and can purchase one additional ticket at the UWM Bookstore for $20 or at the Marcus Amphitheater for $22. UWM faculty and staff can purchase up to two tickets for the same price, and UW System students can purchase one ticket for $28 at the Marcus Amphitheater.