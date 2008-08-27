The concepts of shadows, abstract shapes and spatial relationships are all explored in the current Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit on John Heymann, “At a Moment’s Notice: The Photographs of John Heymann,” which runs through Sept. 21. Heymann, a photo-journalist featured in The New York Times and The Boston Globe, displays approximately 45 prints in black and white or color that use the construct of light playing against the manmade or natural world. In his prints these shadows suggest abstract sculptures or mysterious relationships between objects and physical space, which define Heymann’s compositions. The repetition of shadows seen through various types of light and the intricate patterns they form create an alternate reality in his pictures, asking the viewer to look deeper to find hidden meanings.