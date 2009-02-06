Well, at least there’s one niche in the music industry seemingly unscathed by the failing economy: Pink Floyd tribute acts. The cover band Think Floyd rolled through town last month, and March will see a Milwaukee performance from an even-more elaborate group called the Pink Floyd Experience, but first the Riverside Theater hosts one of the very oldest of the Floydsploitation acts this weekend: The Pink Floyd LaserSpectacular. This perennially popular, periodically updated show forgoes live musicians altogether and instead choreographs massive holograms and eye-melting lasers to Floyd’s proggy compositions.